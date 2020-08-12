Red flag conditions push Pine Gulch past 50,000 acres

The Pine Gulch Fire grew to 51,455 acres on Tuesday and remains 7% contained.

“The fire was very active on Tuesday as it continued moving northeast,” according to a Wednesday morning update from incident command.

In addition to activity on the northeast head of the fire, there was also increased activity on the northwestern flank as the fire moved northeast across 200 Road and north over western Cow Ridge. There was some activity on the western end of the North Dry Fork Road in an area inaccessible to crews. That area is being monitored and is being addressed by bucket drops from helicopters.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire had not yet reached Roan Creek.

Weather & Fuel Conditions: A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the fire area and Garfield County. Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees over the fire and relative humidity is expected to drop as low as 6%. With the winds added to the already hot and dry conditions, there is a possibility for extreme, wind-driven fire behavior and high rates of spread.

Evacuations and closures: Garfield County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for residents on Roan Creek and 204 Road, Clear Creek and 211 Road, Carr Creek and 207 Road and Brush Creek and 209 Road on Sunday night. Garfield County issued an evacuation order for residences on CR 202 on Saturday. For more information on evacuation orders, visit https://garfieldcounty.net/. There is a road closure in effect on Roan Creek (204) Road at North Dry Fork (200) Road; a Sheriff’s deputy is staffing that closure.

Air Quality: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for western Mesa County and Garfield County. A smoke outlook for the Pine Gulch Fire is available where this update is posted and at https://fires.airfire.org/outlooks/WesternColorado.

Temporary Flight Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the Pine Gulch Fire. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone. If you fly, we can’t. Whenever a drone is spotted near the fire all aircraft are grounded until we can be sure the drone is clear of the area. For more information, visit http://knowbeforeyoufly.org.