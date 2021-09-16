Red Flag fire warning issued for Glenwood Springs area Thursday and likely Friday, too

Unseasonably warm temperatures and gusty winds expected Thursday afternoon have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for most of northwest Colorado for a second straight day.

The alert remains in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, and covers the tri-county region of Garfield, Pitkin and Eagle counties below 7,500 feet elevation.

The Red Flag Warning began Wednesday afternoon, and a fire weather watch will continue Friday afternoon, according to the NWS out of Grand Junction.

Southwest winds gusting up to 30 mph can be expected, combined with temperatures in the mid-80s and relative humidity of 9-14%.

“A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly,” the NWS advises. “A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.”

The extended Fire Weather Watch means those conditions are likely to continue into Friday.

The Glenwood Springs-area forecast calls for high near 84 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, with south-southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, shifting to the west in the afternoon and gusting to 30 mph.

Temperatures are expected to cool to a low of 46 degrees overnight Thursday, but gusty winds are forecast to continue through the night and into Friday, the NWS predicts. Similar weather conditions are expected into the weekend, with a chance of isolated rain showers Saturday night.