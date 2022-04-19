Red flag warning for Garfield County in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday
A red flag warning is in effect for Garfield County from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, a Garfield County alert states. No open burning is advised.
Red flag warnings are issued when there is increased fire danger typically due to dry conditions, strong winds or a combination of the two.
The National Weather Service states that sustained winds of 20-30 mph are expected today along with gusts up to 50 mph.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Red flag warning for Garfield County in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday
A red flag warning is in effect for Garfield County from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, a Garfield County alert states. No open burning is advised.