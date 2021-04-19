Red flag warning for Garfield County through 9 p.m. Monday
A red flag warning barring open burning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, April 19.
“A red flag warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger,” a Garfield County alert states.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Garfield County encourages continued mask use, other COVID-19 precautions
Garfield County residents are “encouraged,” but not mandated, to continue wearing masks indoors and following other health-safety practices to keep the spread of COVID-19 in check.