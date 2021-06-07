Red Flag warning in effect for Garfield County until 8 p.m.
A red flag warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, June 7 in Garfield County.
That means no open burning is permitted anywhere in the county, a Garfield County alert states.
“Warm temperatures, very low humidities and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger,” the alert states.
