Red flag warning in effect for Garfield County

A red flag warning has been issued for areas below 6,000 feet in fire zone 203 — which covers the majority of Garfield County — by the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, according to Garfield County alert released at 2:31 p.m.

A red flag warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger. Winds are south 20-30 miles per hour, with some gusts up to 45 mph.

“Hot, dry, and windy conditions are expected for much of the week as the surface pressure gradient tightens and deeper mixing taps into stronger winds aloft,” the Weather Service said in the alert.

The red flag warning is in effect until 8 p.m.