YOUR AD HERE »

Red flag warning in place throughout Garfield County for Friday

News News |

Staff Report
  

Post Independent read flag warning graphic

A red flag warning has been issued for Garfield County between noon-9 p.m. Friday, a Garfield County emergency alert states. Open burning is prohibited.

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 