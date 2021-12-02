Redstone to host second annual holiday market

The town of Redstone’s annual bonfire at its Grand Illumination celebration on Nov. 26.

Cathy Montgomery/Courtesy photo

Redstone’s one and only road will be turned into a line of tents and storefront stations peddling crafts Saturday.

A week after its Grand Illumination celebration, the town is hosting its second annual holiday market, stretching 30 artists down Redstone Boulevard from the Redstone Inn down to Propaganda Pie. The event was started to create income for local artists during the pandemic but now is slated to be a yearly offering in the town.

“We wanted to do something for the artists, because they were suffering so much from COVID,” Redstone Art Foundation treasurer Cathy Montgomery said. “It was a success last year, and we thought we could do it again. So we thought, ‘Why not?’”

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., artists will post up in tents or on business porches with their goods on display. Items to be sold include local artworks, unique gifts and holiday decorations. Local businesses will also be open for patronage.

Fire pits will be set up along the route in case the unseasonable warmth bucks its trend this weekend.

Carolers will patrol the streets, and Santa Claus will make an appearance for kids at the Crystal Dreams Bed and Breakfast from noon to 2 p.m.

The walk is less than a half-mile, according to Google Maps.

Profits made from the event from sponsors and vendor registration fees, along with other events put on by Redstone Art Foundation, contribute to scholarships for students at Roaring Fork High School that will be majoring in art in college, Montgomery said.

“Usually, we’ve been giving about $3,000 a year but up to $5,000 or $6,000 depending on how many students there are and how good our balance is,” Montgomery said.

Parking will be available at Elk Park downtown, Redstone Inn or the Church of Redstone. The Inn is offering food, as is Propaganda Pie. Patrons are advised to bring cash or checks, as not all artists may accept credit cards.

The Art Foundation said each business will have its own COVID-19 protocols and requested masks be worn in businesses on a promotional flier.

More information is available at RedstoneArtFoundation.org .

Reporter Rich Allen can be reached at 970-384-9131 or rallen@postindependent.com.