ReEnergize program so popular that funding is running out

A new Garfield Clean Energy program that provides financial aid for home energy upgrades has proved so popular that organizers are warning that the funding will soon run out.

More than 75 households have enrolled in ReEnergize Garfield County since its launch in late February, according to Maisa Metcalf of CLEER, the local nonprofit that manages Garfield Clean Energy’s programs.

The program has $150,000 in funding from the county to give out in rebates in 2022, and Metcalf estimates that the households that have been approved so far will use up about $115,000 of that.

“Pretty soon we’ll have to start a waiting list, so I’m telling folks to hurry up and get their applications in,” she said.

Through ReEnergize, households earning up to 120% of the area median income can qualify for $3,000 or more in financial aid toward recommended home energy measures. For a family of four in Garfield County, the 120% upper limit equates to an annual income of $105,960.

Depending on income, a qualifying family may receive all or a portion of the cost of such measures as insulation, air sealing, window replacement, a heating/cooling system upgrade and LED lighting.

To apply, go to garfieldcleanenergy.org/reenergize or call CLEER at 970-704-9200.