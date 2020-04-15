Registration now open for the Garfield Re-2 Class of 2033

Garfield School District Re-2 has officially opened the online kindergarten enrollment portal at https://bit.ly/re2_classof2033.

The registration portal can also be found on the Garfield Re-2 website at http://www.garfieldre2.net. Registration information is available in both English and Spanish.

Traditionally, parents and guardians are asked to complete the online portion and then finalize the registration process with an in-person follow-up meeting to provide supporting documentation. This year, families are encouraged to upload all of their supporting documentation via the online portal. School secretaries will contact registered families to follow up regarding their prospective kindergarten student.

Schools may also be holding in-person kindergarten meet-and-greets once the physical distancing requirements are lifted. Individual schools will be reaching out with information if and when these dates are secured.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Important info

Important information to know prior to beginning the registration process:

· All kindergarten slots are full-time unless part-time is requested;

· Children must be 5 by Oct. 1, 2020, to be enrolled in kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year;

· When registering for kindergarten, parents should have the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of residence documents — this may include a utility bill, driver’s license, rental/lease agreement or property tax statement. Photos of these documents can be taken and uploaded into the online portal;

· Children currently enrolled in a Garfield Re-2 preschool program do not need to register for kindergarten.

· CMC preschool or any other preschool should register online for their home attendance area school;

· All 2020-21 kindergarten students should be enrolled at their home attendance area school.

Messages will be returned

Phones at the schools are still being monitored. If you need assistance enrolling in any Garfield Re-2 kindergarten program, contact your school directly and leave a message. Someone will get back with you shortly.

Cactus Valley Elementary, Silt 970-665-7850

Elk Creek Elementary, New Castle 970-665-6900

Kathryn Senor Elem, New Castle 970-665-7700

Wamsley Elementary, Rifle 970-665-7950

Highland Elementary, Rifle 970-665-6800

Graham Mesa Elementary, Rifle 970-665-7500