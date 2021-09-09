Registration still open for Rally the Valley cancer center fundraiser
The Rally the Valley fundraiser returns in-person for its 10th year, raising funds for the Calaway-Young Cancer Center at Valley View Hospital.
The tie-dye infused fundraiser includes rafting and walking for participants, with all proceeds going toward integrated therapies, support services and resources that give patients a holistic treatment for their mental health, stress and auxiliary issues that come with a cancer diagnosis.
“Words don’t adequately describe how much I appreciate receiving healing integrated therapies during my chemo and radiation,” Mary Margaret O’Gara, a patient of the cancer center, said. “The therapists in integrated therapies took my broken body and mind and helped my body heal. I felt hopeless, and now I have hope again.”
The rally will be held at Two Rivers Park on Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m. for raft check-in and 11:30 a.m. for general park festivities. Participants will be able to raft down the Colorado River, join in a 1-mile walk, eat barbecue and drink beer. For kids, there will be interactive art and performers in the event’s kid zone.
Guests are encouraged to wear tie-dye because “cancer comes in all colors,” according to event organizer Valley View Foundation.
Commercial rafting from Two Rivers Park to Lower Dinosaur will be provided by Glenwood Adventure Company, Defiance Rafting Company, Blazing Adventures and Blue Sky Adventures. Participants are also permitted to bring their own rafts. Shuttle service will be provided and is included in registration.
“The rafting really makes it a unique event in the valley,” Valley View Foundation Annual Gifts Associate Bridgid Dunlap said.
Food will be provided by the Colorado Q food truck, and beer is donated by Casey Brewing and Glenwood Canyon Brewpub.
In previous years, the event has raised around $200,000 for the cancer center, Dunlap said. Rick and Linda Keister, private donors, will match $50,000 raised by the event through the end of the year.
However, with the event virtual in 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, registration is down this year, she added.
“Across the community, in-person events are challenging,” Dunlap said. “What I’ve learned through these trucking companies is the Colorado River is one of the key rivers that you can really float at this time of year.”
Safety measures, such as food being provided in boxes and social distancing, will be in place with at-risk cancer survivors in attendance.
Admission ranges from $10 to $50 based on age and activities. Rafting and adults are generally more expensive. Event registration includes lunch, two drink tickets for adults and access to the kid zone and other entertainment. Registration for any cancer survivor is free.
Day-of registration for the walk and rafting will be available. More information, including advance registration, is available on the event’s website, VVH.org/rallythevalley. The website also accepts donations and will continue to do so after the event concludes.
