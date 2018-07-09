Repairs coming to several Glenwood Springs streets

Beginning this month and extending through the middle of August, the city of Glenwood Springs will be making minor road improvements in an effort to pave the way for longer lasting, more efficient streets.

According to Assistant City Engineer Matthew Langhorst, surface area wise, 90 percent of the project involves the routine repair work, chip and seal.

Streets on south end of town, like Morgan Street, and to the north, like Traver Trail, will see chip-seal surface, which tacks on an additional five to seven years of life for the roadways at a cost, for this particular project, of 35 cents a square foot, Langhorst said.

"Obviously, we'd like to chip-and-seal as much as humanly possible and keep our roads in good condition because it's more cost effective," Langhorst said. "Some of our roads … it's not a cost effective measure for that treatment … that's where you start moving into the mill and [asphalt] overlay and the full reconstruction."

Streets that can expect being milled and resurfaced include portions of Pitkin Avenue, as well as sections of Eighth Street, Cooper Avenue and a segment of Colorado Avenue adjacent to the Garfield County Courthouse.

Mill and overlay will cost the taxpayers roughly $2.50 a square foot, but also add an additional 10- to 15-year lifespan to their streets.

The city this year budgeted $950,000 to catch up on general street maintenance around town.

"What it'll do is, it will seal it up," Langhorst said of the more extensive mill and overlay projects. "The bad areas, it will kind of remove those and we can reseal them with a good heavy layer and then in … maybe five to seven years again we'll come back and chip and seal those."

Langhorst said the city couldn't chip and seal those particular streets the way they are right now, because it wouldn't fix the problem.

"So it extends the life quite a bit, and it gives us something to use in the future as a good surface to go over with a chip and seal, crack seal kind of process," he explained.

One street in Glenwood Park, the segment of Mount Sopris Drive on the east side of the newly renamed Sullivan Park, will see a complete reconstruction. At a cost of $6.50 per square foot, the finished project will carry with it a life span of at least 20 years, Langhorst said.

"When we start having to go into the mills and overlays they become like an extreme level of maintenance, and then completely reconstructing, obviously, that's starting over at that point so you end up with a brand new road," he said.

The assistant city engineer also spoke to the street work coming in the midst of summer tourist season, and on the heels of the massive Grand Avenue Bridge replacement project.

In order for an effective chip and seal, the work demands consistent, warm temperatures, he explained.

"I know it's not a convenient time of year for everybody, it's just construction time," Langhorst said. "These temperatures actually help us get a better product out of the chip and seal and even the overlay."

On Tuesday, Langhorst will sit down with contractors GMCO Corp. and Grand River Construction in an effort to set up a phased plan to alleviate any traffic congestion on the streets that will see improvements.

"None of what we're doing actually is a long-term inconvenience," he said. "It's actually quite a quick process for most of these things."

The Mount Sopris Drive project will be a little more inconvenient, just because it will involve more heavy construction. "We'll need to coordinate that a little bit with some of the subdivisions around there. We're going to do some outreach for them once I get a final schedule," Langhorst said.