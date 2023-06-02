Repeat offender arrested in Garfield County for fentanyl, meth possession

Seized money and drugs.



A Silt man was arrested in connection to a seizure of about 1,300 fentanyl pills, 45 grams of methamphetamine and $2,000 in cash, a Friday Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

An investigation into the distribution of these drugs was conducted by the Garfield County Special Problem Enforcement and Response Task Force (SPEAR). The seizure was made Thursday.

The suspect is Anthony Toovey, 26, who the sheriff’s office said has already been arrested four times this year.

Anthony Toovey

“In total for 2023, since being released from the Department of Corrections and placed on parole on 02-28-2023, Anthony Toovey has been arrested eight times in Garfield County,” the release states.

Additional arrests are expected from this investigation, the sheriff’s office said. SPEAR will continue to focus on criminals that cause the most community harm in Garfield County.

“The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Colorado River Fire Rescue and the Garfield County Emergency Communication Authority assisted SPEAR in this operation,” the release states.

SPEAR is a multi-jurisdictional task force based out of the Garfield County area. Anyone with information on criminal activity is encouraged to call SPEAR at 970-945-0453 or contact your local law enforcement agency.