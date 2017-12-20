Report: Avalanche education pays off locally and around Colorado

Avalanche-awareness proponents are hopeful that education efforts are paying off by keeping people out of harm’s way even though winter backcountry use is soaring.

Eighty people were reported caught in avalanches last winter in Colorado. One person was killed.

In contrast, 42 people were caught in snow slides in winter 2015-16 but five lost their lives, according to an annual report issued this week by Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Last winter will be best remembered for the slide cycle triggered by copious amounts of snow during the first three weeks of January. Up to 13 feet fell in some parts of the state.