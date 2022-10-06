Report: Biden to designate Camp Hale as a national monument

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speak to the media Tuesday at Camp Hale near Red Cliff. Many want the former World War II-era training site to be designated as a national landmark.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

President Joe Biden will travel to Colorado next week to designate Camp Hale as a national monument, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times .

An administration official has confirmed the trip, according to the Los Angeles Times, though it is unclear which areas of the state the president will be visiting. The Los Angeles Times also reported that officials are working out the logistics of getting the president to Camp Hale, writing that “such a trip would likely require Biden to fly to Eagle County Regional Airport on Air Force One and then take Marine One to the site itself.”

The 10th Mountain Division of the U.S. Army trained at Camp Hale in 1945 where an estimated 14,000 troops bore harsh winter conditions while preparing for the rigors of Alpine combat in World War II.

10th Mountain Division veterans and local leaders have been advocating for Camp Hale’s designation as a national monument in recent months, with hopes that the designation would occur while the final veterans remain alive.

In August, secretary of agriculture Tom Vilsack visited Camp Hale and pledged to bring the designation in front of Biden and later that month, U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, along with Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse, sent a letter to President Biden urging the president to create a new national monument at Camp Hale. A rally was held in Vail in support of the designation in September.

The creation of a national monument at Camp Hale follows numerous attempts to create a new land designation called a National Historic Landscape at Camp Hale. That effort was included in a bill called the CORE Act, which has passed the U.S. House of Representatives five times but has stalled in the Senate.