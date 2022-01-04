Report reveals pipeline of stolen Colorado bikes ending up in Mexico
The Colorado Sun
When Anna Helfrich moved in October 2020, she locked two of her family’s high-end mountain bikes in a storage locker in the parking garage below the apartments in her Westminster complex.
Within five hours they were stolen. Whoever took them left other valuable items and placed the lock they cut on top of the neatly folded tarp that had covered the bikes.
“It was heartbreaking. I felt like they were mocking us. But it was clear that the bikes were targeted,” said Helfrich, who posted her stolen bikes on the online registry BikeIndex.com.
A month later, Bryan Hance, one of the co-founders of Bike Index, got a note from a user of his registry that helps track stolen bikes. The user pointed to a bike shop in Juarez, suggesting the shop was selling stolen bikes. The shop only allowed access to internet users in Mexico, but Hance routed his access through a VPN and took a look at the shop’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Read the full story via The Colorado Sun.
The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Report reveals pipeline of stolen Colorado bikes ending up in Mexico
When Anna Helfrich moved in October 2020, she locked two of her family’s high-end mountain bikes in a storage locker in the parking garage below the apartments in her Westminster complex.