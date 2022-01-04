Report reveals pipeline of stolen Colorado bikes ending up in Mexico

Anna Helfrich's customized Grimsley bike was stolen from her apartment complex garage in Westminster in October 2020 by thieves who cut into a storage room and cut her lock. The bike turned up for sale at Alexander's Bikes, a bike shop in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, that peddles stolen bikes through Facebook. (Courtesy BikeIndex.org)



When Anna Helfrich moved in October 2020, she locked two of her family’s high-end mountain bikes in a storage locker in the parking garage below the apartments in her Westminster complex.

Within five hours they were stolen. Whoever took them left other valuable items and placed the lock they cut on top of the neatly folded tarp that had covered the bikes.

“It was heartbreaking. I felt like they were mocking us. But it was clear that the bikes were targeted,” said Helfrich, who posted her stolen bikes on the online registry BikeIndex.com.

A month later, Bryan Hance, one of the co-founders of Bike Index, got a note from a user of his registry that helps track stolen bikes. The user pointed to a bike shop in Juarez, suggesting the shop was selling stolen bikes. The shop only allowed access to internet users in Mexico, but Hance routed his access through a VPN and took a look at the shop’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

