Republican Governor candidate Coffman makes stop in Garfield County

On the campaign trail for governor, Republican candidate Cynthia Coffman stopped by Garfield County on Saturday for a meet and greet with area voters. While she plans to make more stops in the county in the lead-up to the June primary,

Saturday's visit provided Coffman with a chance to get know local voters before she tries to get on the ballot at the party assembly in April.

"I want to be all over the state doing things like this," she explained. "Between now and the assembly, I want to hit everywhere I can."

Much like her Attorney General bid in 2014, rather than petitioning voters door-to-door, Coffman has decided to go through the caucus and assembly process, starting with party precinct caucuses tonight and the party assemblies and state convention in April. In order to qualify for the June primary ballot, she will need to receive the support of at least 30 percent of delegates at the April 14 state convention.

Coffman is one of several Republican hopefuls for the party nomination, including current state Treasurer Walker Stapleton, who has decided to use the petition process to secure a place on the primary ballot.

Coffman said that, through the party nomination process, she actually gets to meet with people rather than paying signature collectors to get her on the ballot.

"This way I get to make personal connections instead of just being a name on a piece of paper," she explained. "I'm building grassroots support this way."

Though Coffman touched on many issues with the local voters on Saturday, the conversation ended on school safety and gun control as it remains a hot topic for voters throughout the state.

"I could talk school safety for ages," she told those who came to the Glenwood Mariott Courtyard Inn to support her on Saturday.

In total, around a half dozen Garfield County residents came out for the meet-and-greet at Doc Holliday Meeting Room.

Coffman told them that while she did not think the idea of raising the age restriction to buy a gun to 21 was a bad idea, she questioned why the age to join the military is 18 if those individuals could then not legally own a gun for another three years.

"I don't think it'd ever address the issue of school shooting," she added.

She also expressed her hesitation in arming teachers because she believes it creates additional dangers for law enforcement and the teachers themselves.

In a conversation with the Post Independent afterwards, Coffman explained that being attorney general was the perfect training to be governor.

"There's not a better position in state government to prepare to be governor," she explained.

She said as AG she learned how the budget process works and has built relationships with agencies across the state.