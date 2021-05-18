Request for qualifications for affordable housing on city property to be discussed during Thursday night’s council meeting

The Glenwood Springs City Council is slated Thursday to consider an item that could lead to development of employee housing on city-owned property.

The request for qualifications will identify a project that benefits households at 120% area median income or less, with projects including 60-100% area median income as most desired.

Hannah Klausman, senior planner for the city, said the request is to get approval from the city council for a request for qualifications for potential development partners to develop a project idea and not a project proposal.

The request for qualifications sets out desired elements of the project to let a development partner know what the city is looking for, Klausman said.

“The city is seeking a housing project with desirable amenities that will help build and diversify the housing market, create employment opportunities, complement the other development activities in the area and meet both the city goals and the interests of the community,” documents in Thursday night’s meeting packet state.

“The prospective development partner can make a proposal for either or both properties. The actual type of housing, density, site plan, ownership or rental and public benefit will be up to the prospective partner.”

The property will involve some form of deed restriction and strongest consideration will be given to proposals targeted toward workforce and affordable housing, higher density, owner occupancy, home ownership and residential and construction quality.

Both sites are currently vacant land owned by Glenwood Springs,One property is located at Eighth Street and Midland Avenue, which is 17,500 square feet and zoned as residential high density, allowing a maximum of seven units to be located on the corner lot.

The Iddings property, which is also a vacant property totaling 35,332 square feet located along Airport Road across from Morgan Street and Clark Street, would allow up to 14 housing units.

“The Iddings property is further from the city center but near an elementary school and major arterial street,” the documents state. “The site includes a hillside towards the back of the property that abuts to open space. The property is adjacent to multifamily housing.”

The project must maximize the number of units on both sites.

“Ownership and/or rental models will be considered. Home ownership is identified as a priority,” the documents state.

“This will include developer assistance with financial homeownership literacy and financing qualification.”

A long-term public benefit is required with a 30-year minimum timeline.

The meeting documents state that the request for qualifications can leave the topic of land contribution process open.

“However, it would be helpful to potential developers to know how the city plans to contribute land toward the project if a developer can meet the stated affordability outcomes,” documents state.

The city would place restrictions that run with the land restricting the rent or sale price to desired affordability levels, documents state.

“Affordability restrictions could be placed for prolonged affordability,” documents state.

Staff is also recommending that both properties be appraised for negotiating purposes.

“This is an expense that will need to be accounted for prior to releasing the RFQ,” documents state of both appraisals.

The Iddings property has a previous appraisal that would need updating, and the Midland Property would need an appraisal completed.

The city’s housing commission is also recommending a commitment by the city to waive all of the system improvement fees.

The city council meeting starts at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday and can be attended virtually by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84547931174 .

The meeting will also be live streamed on the city’s YouTube channel .

Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.