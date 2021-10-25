Rescuers respond to injured hiker on Mount Sopris
After injuries deemed minimal, CareFlight transports hiker back to car
CareFlight and 10 volunteer members of Mountain Rescue Aspen responded to an injured hiker on Mount Sopris after the hiker fell on loose rock Sunday and hurt his hip, according to a news release.
The hiker, a 20-year-old from Silt, called the Pitkin County Emergency Dispatch Center at 4:18 p.m. Sunday; he was out of food and water and had only 25% battery remaining on his cell phone.
Crews determined a rapid response was necessary due to impending nightfall and the hiker’s injuries, so they requested assistance from CareFlight.
CareFlight headed toward Mount Sopris at 5:35 p.m., landed at 5:53 p.m. and located the hiker five minutes later; Mountain Rescue Aspen crews also entered the field.
CareFlight evaluated the hiker on the helicopter and determined injuries were minimal, so the helicopter flew the hiker back to his car on Highway 133.
The hiker was back at his vehicle at 6:40 p.m. and all rescuers were out of the field by 7:45 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Coal Ridge, Roaring Fork lined up for second-round rematch in prep soccer brackets releases
Two local rivals may get an early crack at each other in the 3A state boys soccer playoffs as revealed in bracket releases on Monday.