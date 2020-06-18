Residents displaced after Wednesday evening house fire in West Glenwood
Three residents of a West Glenwood house are displaced and the loss is believed to be in the tens of thousands of dollars following a Wednesday night.
According to a Glenwood Springs Fire Department press release, firefighters were called at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday to a structure fire involved a single-family dwelling on Mountain Shadows Drive.
Firefighters arrived within 6 minutes to find heavy smoke coming from a third-floor bedroom window, according to the release.
“One occupant had self-evacuated prior to the arrival of emergency responders,” the release stated. “Crews quickly located and extinguished the fire even though they were met with heavy smoke, high heat and low visibility as they accessed the third floor.”
Support Local Journalism
No injuries were reported to the occupant or emergency personnel.
The fire spread was limited to one bedroom, but the entire third floor had extensive smoke damage.
“The loss is believed to be in the tens of thousands of dollars due to smoke, fire and water damage,” the release stated.
The cause of the fire is unknown. A Garfield County Fire Investigation team in investigating the fire, according to the release.
Assisting on the call were the Glenwood Springs Police Department, as well as firefighters from Colorado River Fire Rescue and Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User