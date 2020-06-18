Residents displaced after Wednesday evening house fire in West Glenwood

A firefighter peers from the window at a West Glenwood house where a fire broke out Wednesday night.

GSFD Facebook photo

Three residents of a West Glenwood house are displaced and the loss is believed to be in the tens of thousands of dollars following a Wednesday night.

According to a Glenwood Springs Fire Department press release, firefighters were called at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday to a structure fire involved a single-family dwelling on Mountain Shadows Drive.

Firefighters arrived within 6 minutes to find heavy smoke coming from a third-floor bedroom window, according to the release.

“One occupant had self-evacuated prior to the arrival of emergency responders,” the release stated. “Crews quickly located and extinguished the fire even though they were met with heavy smoke, high heat and low visibility as they accessed the third floor.”

No injuries were reported to the occupant or emergency personnel.

The fire spread was limited to one bedroom, but the entire third floor had extensive smoke damage.

“The loss is believed to be in the tens of thousands of dollars due to smoke, fire and water damage,” the release stated.

The cause of the fire is unknown. A Garfield County Fire Investigation team in investigating the fire, according to the release.

Assisting on the call were the Glenwood Springs Police Department, as well as firefighters from Colorado River Fire Rescue and Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District.