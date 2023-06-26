Residents in east Rifle being evacuated due to fire

Rifle residents in the Gemat Court neighborhood and north between U.S. Highway 6 and Green Lane, Mile Pond Road and Peterson Lane are currently being evacuated due to a structure and wildland fire, Colorado River Fire Rescue Chief Leif Sackett said.

A reverse 911 call should be going out to area residents, but those who live in the area should evacuate immediately.

“With the wind, I don’t know what’s caused it and I don’t know what kind of handle we have on it right now,” Sackett said. “But with the wind the way it is, we are doing those evacuations.”

All people and small animals should go to a location out of this immediate area and await further instruction.

This is a developing story.