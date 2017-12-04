Residents moving out of Colorado in record numbers

DENVER — A record number of residents have moved out of Colorado, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

New annual figures from the bureau's American Community Survey show that Colorado saw its first drop in about a decade last year in the number of people arriving from other states, while those leaving Colorado hit a record high. The result was the lowest net-migration number — 30,000 total new residents — in seven years.

About 193,000 Colorado residents moved away last year, 10,000 more than in 2015, according to the data. Meanwhile, 223,000 people moved into the state, down about 4,000 from the year, though still well above recent years.

"We are seeing that there has been an increase in outs — the highest on record," said state demographer Elizabeth Garner.

The Census Bureau survey numbers do not include people who have moved to the state from abroad. And because the counts are based on surveys, the margin of errors can be large, especially when looking at movements to and from individual states, The Denver Post reported.

Tax-return counts from the IRS show that Colorado experienced a big jump in both households arriving and leaving from other states last year versus 2015. But on the whole, net migration among people who filed tax returns isn't declining.

