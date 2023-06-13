Residents of Glenwood-area mobile home park preparing to buy land after nonprofit intermediary takes ownership

New 3-Mile Mobile Home Park manager and community organizer, Brianda Cervantes, speaks with resident Lucia Magallón during a visit to the park on Monday evening.

John Stroud/Courtesy

After an eventful first few weeks for the new nonprofit owners of the 3-Mile Mobile Home Park outside Glenwood Springs, residents are now in the early stages of organizing to take possession of the land beneath their homes.

Just days after the Roaring Fork Community Development Corporation (RFCDC) closed on the purchase of the 20-space park along 3 Mile Creek on April 27, the Manaus-led organization found itself dealing with potential flooding from the spring runoff.

Thirty-year park resident and head of park maintenance Felix Jimenez would end his long days managing the irrigation system at a local ranch and return to the park to keep an eye on the creek levels through the night.

Fortunately, no flooding occurred, but at one point a rock fell from the nearby hillside and damaged a sewer pipe. Jimenez was on it immediately, just as he has been for the past 30 years.

But with the change of ownership, he’s getting a break from maintenance duties so he can be a decision-maker with the other residents, “and not just the fixer,” said Sydney Schalit, executive director of Manaus and the RFCDC.

“The work will now become real for us, but it’s something we are preparing to take on,” Jimenez said of the next steps to take ownership of the park. “We are feeling great about the future of the community.”

The RFCDC was formed to serve as an intermediary to raise funds and secure a loan to buy the park, with a long-term goal of securing five area mobile home parks in five years and facilitate community ownership.

After announcing its intentions in the fall of 2022, the organization was able to close the $2.4 million deal with the longtime 3-Mile MHP owners, the Krueger family of Eagle County.

New 3-Mile Mobile Home Park manager and community organizer, Brianda Cervantes, drops off flowers and speaks with resident Marvin Terrazas during a visit to the park on Monday evening. John Stroud/Courtesy

As with most mobile home parks, the houses are owned by those who live in them, but the residents pay rent for the land underneath the homes. So, the goal is to work with the residents to put the land into the common ownership of the homeowners and secure their housing into the future.

That’s becoming increasingly important as many parks across Colorado and around the country are falling out of local ownership and being bought by large real estate investment corporations, leading to higher space rents and the prospect of redevelopment.

“While we are in the game to ensure community preservation, we now intimately understand the hoops and red tape residents of mobile home parks must navigate to buy the land beneath their homes,” Schalit said. “We’re more steadfast than ever in our support of resident ownership opportunities in our valleys and across the Western Slope and hope other entities like RFCDC will step in to be the interim owners while the residents coordinate their collective efforts.”

Former schools organizer joins team

The purchase is just one of many steps toward that goal, Schalit said. In the meantime, the RFCDC is operating as interim landlords while the homeowners organize to turn it into a resident-owned park.

The RFCDC has contracted with Common Good Management, a company that is specifically designed to provide management services to community-owned mobile home parks in Colorado.

Working on the ground as park property manager for Common Good and the designated community organizer is Brianda Cervantes of Glenwood Springs. Cervantes previously worked for the Roaring Fork School District as a community liaison and helped to launch the Riverview School in Glenwood Springs, the district’s first fully bilingual pre-K-8 school.

Children play outside the houses at the 3-Mile Mobile Home Park, situated along Three Mile Creek, just south of Glenwood Springs, on Monday evening. John Stroud/Courtesy

“Being at the school for six years gave me the tools in organizing,” said Cervantes, who has also been trained in community organizing through her work with Manaus’s Mountain Voices Project.

“That work has prepared me to take on a project like this one, and to be able to connect with people and start to build those relationships in the community,” she said. “The people here are very friendly and welcoming, and are ready to figure this out.”

Most of the residents at 3-Mile MHP are Latinos, and being a Latina herself and bilingual can also help to build that trust, Cervantes said.

On Monday, Cervantes paid one of her regular visits to the park, stopping to speak with residents about any questions they have or concerns about any park issues.

That interaction with park residents is gratifying, she said.

“This has allowed me to continue believing in humanity, and to know that organizations like (RFCDC) genuinely care for the well being, safety and stability of their communities,” Cervantes said. “I’m ecstatic in being part of this team effort and I am thrilled to see the 3-Mile community come together, build their leadership and community organizing skills and flourish to one day become landowners.”

During her visit, she stopped to drop off some potted flowers for the Terrazas family. Marvin Terrazas took a break from a renovation project on his home to chat for a bit about the prospect of community ownership.

“This is such a great opportunity,” he said. “And just thanks to all these great people who want to help us.”

Resident Lucia Moreno said her family now feels secure without the possibility of having to move, had the park been sold for redevelopment.

“My children were born in the 3-Mile community, and will continue to be raised in it,” she said in a news release issued at the time of the closing. “My little ones are autistic, and having a stable environment is very important for them. We look forward to owning the park and now feel that we have that opportunity.”

Lengthy process

Schalit said the organization is in the second of five phases before the park can be turned over to the residents. Called the “stabilization phase,” it involves making sure residents are comfortable with the new arrangement and beginning the dialogue about next steps.

Monthly community meetings focus on basic things like paying rent on time and discussing any needed park improvements. The RFCDC received word earlier this month that it was awarded a technical assistance grant from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) to help develop a capital improvement plan.

“We can bring in experts from CHFA to help us understand the nature of what those capital improvements will look like financially, identifying priorities, establishing a timeline and making sure the residents understand it and have a say in things,” Schalit said.

A community cleanup day is also being planned for later this month, including a neighborhood celebration with food and music after the work is done.

Three Mile Creek runs through the middle of the 3-Mile Mobile Home Park just south of Glenwood Springs. John Stroud/Courtesy

As part of the next phase, the RFCDC hopes to initiate work with a land conservation organization in the spring of 2024 to place the hillside portion of the property to the south of the mobile home park, about 10 acres, into a conservation easement.

“If we can get that part of the property taken off, that removes a big liability and helps us to be able to pay off part of the loan and buy down the price when it comes time to sell it,” Schalit said.

In the meantime, the RFCDC intends to begin collaborating with experts from a variety of state agencies and other nonprofit housing organizations that have successfully transitioned mobile home parks to community-owned entities, she said.

Recent new state efforts, such as the Colorado Department of Local Affairs Division of Housing Mobile Home Park Resident Empowerment Program, might also be tapped to help with the 3-Mile MHP resident purchase.

The program established through legislation passed in 2022 provides $28 million through three different loan program administrators, and was announced by Gov. Jared Polis last week. It establishes a revolving loan and grant program to provide assistance and financing for mobile home park owners to purchase their parks.

The 3-Mile park effort is expected to provide a model for future mobile home park purchases by the RFCDC or other nonprofit development corporations as part of Manaus’ “five in five years” initiative. Because the RFCDC is carrying a loan that it used to buy the first park, however, those future efforts may have to involve additional fundraising, charitable giving and most likely cash purchases, Schalit said.

“But then we also have the model that says, OK, this can be duplicated,” she said.

The loan agreement does stipulate that space rents can be raised 3% per year. But that’s low compared to the double-digit percentage rent increases many mobile home park residents have seen in recent years.

John Stroud is a freelance writer based in Carbondale and a veteran journalist of 35 years in the Roaring Fork Valley.