Residents throughout Rifle impacted by water main break
Rifle city officials are working on repairing a water main break on East Third Street at East Avenue, which was reported around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to information shared to the city’s Facebook page.
“The water main break is impacting customers throughout the city from North Rifle to South of the river,” the post states.
The latest update was posted at 1:30 p.m., stating the leak impacted pressures from North Rifle to the pump station on Airport Road.
“Pressure has been restored to all areas that are not shut off for repairs,” the post states. “Repairs will be made by a contractor.”
