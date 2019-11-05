Unofficial results for Western Garfield County are in

Early results are in for Western Garfield County including Re-2 and District No. 16 School Board Directors.

As of 9:07 p.m. Tuesday night incumbent Director — District A Tom Slappey held a 59.90% to 40.10% vote lead over Seth McMillen.

The race for the open Director — District B was tight with Kirk Wilson edging out Chris Miller by a little over 200 votes. (Wilson: 53.76%; Miller: 46.24%)

Katie Mackley and Meriya Stickler both ran unopposed for Director — District C and D respectively.

“As a District, we are grateful for so many Garfield Re-2 citizens willing to throw their hats into the ring, to support kids, and become leaders in their school district. It takes a lot of courage to put yourself out there and have your name appear on a ballot,” Re-2 Director of Communication Theresa Hamilton said.

“We congratulate the apparent winners and are excited to begin working with this new team.”

In the Parachute/Battlement Mesa elections early counts for Garfield County School District No. 16 School Board’s two open seats are in with incumbent Lynn J. Shore garnering 37.51% of the votes, with Brittany Van Teylingen not far behind at 31.67%. Duana L. Lawrence had tallied 30.82% of the votes counted.

Voters were strongly in favor of Garfield County School District No. 16 Ballot Question 4A – nearly 63% for and only 37% against. The measure, which wouldn’t increase taxes, allows District 16 to provide advanced services including telecommunications and cable television services for the district.

