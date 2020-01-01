RF Schools seeking feedback for 2020-21 school year calendar planning process

The Roaring Fork School District is seeking public feedback to help inform the next multi-year calendar for public schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt, beginning with the 2020-21 calendar

Students, staff, parents and others interested in weighing in can take the calendar planning survey online until Jan. 15. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.

“Designing the calendar is always a challenging process because there are so many competing goals,” Superintendent Rob Stein said in a news release. “While we always prioritize the needs of students, we’re gathering stakeholder input to try to meet as many of our school community’s needs as we can.”

Current-year Roaring Fork Schools calendar.

The calendar planning process is outlined by an interest-based bargaining (IBB) agreement that calls for a committee of district, board and IBB representatives to work together to research options, get stakeholder feedback and ultimately develop calendars for board approval in the spring.

In February, specific calendar versions will be shared publicly for additional feedback before a final recommendation is presented to the board for approval in March. The Roaring Fork Schools anticipate publishing the finalized school calendars through 2022 in April 2020.

See the online calendar document here:

And in Spanish: