RFHS Principal Lyn Bair to retire after current school year

Lyn Bair, Roaring Fork High School principal.

Roaring Fork High School Principal Lyn Bair has announced her plans to retire at the end of this school year after almost 40 years in education and two years at the helm of the Carbondale school.

“It has been an amazing opportunity and privilege to work with the students, staff, and families in our RAMS community over the past couple of years,” Bair wrote in a letter to RFHS students parents and staff.

“Although this global pandemic has impacted our work together as a school community, I have been inspired by your resilience,” she wrote.

Bair was hired as the RFHS principal for the 2019-20 school year, replacing former Principal Brett Stringer. Bair was previously the principal at Bridges High School for 15 years, and an assistant principal and teacher in the Roaring Fork Schools the 10 years before that.

“During her time with us, Lyn has built her reputation as an effective and reliable leader,” Roaring Fork School District Superintendent Rob Stein said in a Friday press release. “As principal, she now led two high schools through many obstacles, most recently helping the school cope with the most challenging circumstances any of us has experienced in our careers.”

Stein added, “There are several things I personally admire about Lyn. She has a deep and longstanding dedication to the community, manifest not only by her 27 years of service to the Roaring Fork Schools, but also by her outside commitments to Boy Scouts, church and clubs.”

The RFHS principal position was posted immediately upon Bair’s announcement. The district plans to involve staff and community members in the process to hire a new principal.