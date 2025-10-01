RFOV closes out 30th anniversary with Rifle Falls project

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) is capping off its 30th anniversary serving the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys with a final celebratory project at Rifle Falls State Park on Saturday.

Throughout the spring and summer of 2025, the nonprofit marked the milestone by revisiting sites where it worked three decades ago. In September, RFOV returned to Hanging Lake for the first time since 2019, and now it will end the season at Rifle Falls — a park that has already benefited from years of the group’s work.

During its first full season in 1996, RFOV volunteers spent Arbor Day planting trees and building fences at Rifle Falls. Since then, the group has maintained a consistent presence, according to Communications and Engagement Director Tabitha Godoy.

RFOV volunteers work on the stone path at the Rifle Gap State Park during their project in 2004. Courtesy/RFOV

“We’ve been back numerous times since ’96,” Godoy said. “We work on the bobcat and squirrel trails that go further back beyond the falls. We improve campsites, and mostly because of the amount of visitors the park sees, going back routinely helps make sure that everything is safe for the visitors, and the viewpoints and all the great spots remain pristine.”

On Saturday, 40 volunteers will focus on removing and replacing eroded signs and performing trail maintenance to preserve the park, which is the only site in Colorado with three 70-foot waterfalls.

According to a news release, Rifle Falls State Park draws more than 200,000 visitors each year. The level of care it receives highlights the identity RFOV has built since its founding.

“Since its founding in 1995, RFOV has mobilized thousands of volunteers to care for Colorado’s public lands,” the release said. “From restoring wetlands along Maroon Creek to maintaining the iconic trails in the Maroon-Snowmass Wilderness to helping develop the trail systems in New Castle and Glenwood Springs. This 30th season has celebrated that legacy with a series of projects across the region — culminating now at Rifle Falls State Park.”

Godoy said the 30th anniversary tour was designed to show appreciation to every corner of the region the organization serves.

Rifle News

Local stories, community updates — 12,000+ readers get it first.

Sign up weekly at TheCitizenTelegram.com/Newsletter

“We thought it is really important to highlight the fact that we work all the way from Aspen to Rifle,” she said. “We wanted to give a moment to our downvalley projects, and we know how important it is to the community around that area. We try to maximize our projects everywhere we work and make sure it feels like a tight-knit community.”

For more information or to register for Saturday’s project, visit RFOV.org .