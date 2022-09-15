RFSD superintendent to host monthly listening sessions
New Roaring Fork Schools Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez begins a series of community listening sessions next week in both English and Spanish.
The first session will take place via Zoom, from 11:30 a.m. to noon in English and 12:30-1 p.m. in Spanish, on Sept. 21.
The sessions are intended “to gauge insight and learn more about what we need to preserve in our district and discover where we can innovate,” a district Facebook post states.
The Zoom Link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87001180714, or join by phone at 719-359-4580, Meeting ID: 87001180714#
Additional sessions are planned at 11:30 a.m. (English) and 12:30 p.m. (Spanish) Oct. 19 and at four different times on Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. (English) and 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Spanish).
