RFTA board discusses preliminary design plans for 27th Street underpass

The 27th Street Underpass Bridge project design has reached 30% completion, with a final design expected to be completed by August.

The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority Board of Directors reviewed the partial design plans during a board meeting Thursday.





Construction is set to begin in the fall with phase one, which will involve constructing the east half of Colorado Highway 82 underpass and related improvements to the southeast corner.

During phase two, the west half of the Highway 82 underpass and the south half of the 27th St. underpass will be constructed.

The third phase involves construction of the north half of the 27th Street underpass and related improvements on the northwest corner.

“The Rio Grande Trail is one of the main bike routes through Glenwood Springs and provides trail access to the upper valley. The 27th Street intersection experiences a high volume of traffic especially at peak travel times and this grade-separated pedestrian crossing for the Rio Grande Trail across 27 Street will benefit both the function of the intersection for vehicles, by removing the pedestrian phase from the intersections signal, and enhance the safety for the pedestrians utilizing the Rio Grande Trail by removing them from the intersection,” project documents state.

Mike Fowler, project manager for SGM engineering, surveying and consulting firm said this particular underpass is unique due to the number of design constraints.

A ramp that provides ADA access to the underpass isn’t as long as some board members would like, measuring six foot. Lengthening the ramp would be tricky due the close proximity of the streets and sidewalks.

The total cost estimate for the project is $10.1 million.

RFTA member jurisdictions approved a 2.65 mill levy ballot measure to help fund the underpass project and other improvements to the region’s transportation system. RFTA is contributing $6.5 million, Glenwood Springs is providing $500,000 to fund the project and the Colorado Department of Transportation is allocating $3.1 million for the underpass.

Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.