RFTA bus involved in fatal car crash near Aspen on Highway 82

One person was killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus and car along Highway 82, the Colorado State Patrol office confirmed.

The wreck occurred at Smith Hill Way going downvalley (about mile marker 34) and closed the road at around 9:30 a.m., according to Pitkin County alerts.

CSP is still investigating the crash, and the dead person's identification has not been released pending notification of the family. The person was pronounced dead at 10:38 a.m., according to Colorado State Trooper Gabe Easton.

The highway was closed for nearly two hours and was reopened just after 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated.