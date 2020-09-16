RFTA gets $13M grant for regional transit center in West Glenwood

The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority was awarded a $13 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) transportation discretionary grant for its Regional Transit Center project, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Wednesday.

“This administration is making significant investments in infrastructure, and this $1 billion in BUILD grants will repair, rebuild and revitalize transportation systems across America,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao in a news release.

RFTA’s project renovates and expands the satellite maintenance facility into a regional transit hub, as part of Phases 4 and 5 to develop a Regional Transit Center. These upgrades include renovating the administration center, relocating an access road, constructing bus building 30B with approximately 30 indoor storage spaces, and building drive lanes and pre-trip inspection zones.

RFTA’s Glenwood Springs Maintenance Facility was originally constructed in 2002 as a satellite facility with capacity to store and maintain 34 buses. However, today RFTA regularly operates 44 buses from the facility, exceeding its capacity by 30 percent.

The project addresses overcapacity conditions at the current facility, and reduces wear and tear on vehicles that currently idle outside during winter. Increasing RFTA’s operational capacity enables RFTA to expand its rural transportation services in response to population growth along State Highway 82 and Interstate 70 corridors, creating affordable and reliable trips to employment centers and job opportunities.

By reducing deadheading from other RFTA facilities and bringing bus storage indoors, RFTA’s buses will consume less fuel and emit fewer emissions. The project creates additional environmental sustainability benefits by facilitating the transition to battery-electric buses and incorporating a ground-source heat pump into the building’s design.

To better address the needs of rural America, which has historically been neglected, the Department is awarding 50% of BUILD Transportation grant funding to projects located in rural areas that deliver positive benefits for these communities, consistent with the Department’s R.O.U.T.E.S. initiative.

The program selection criteria encompassed safety, economic competitiveness, quality of life, state of good repair, environmental sustainability, innovation, and partnerships with a broad range of stakeholders. For this round of BUILD Transportation grants, the maximum grant award is $25 million, and no more than $100 million can be awarded to a single State, as specified in the appropriations act.