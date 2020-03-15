RFTA reduces service beginning Monday

The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s Pandemic Task Force announced new measures to balance RFTA’s workforce and customer needs, a news release states.

“Effective Monday, March 16, RFTA is enacting its Phase 1 service reductions, which will affect up and down valley express buses, down valley direct buses to and from Snowmass Village, Hogback commuter buses and, Snowmass, Buttermilk and Highland’s skier shuttles,” the release says.

Passengers should go to the RFTA website for more information on the changes.

“These measures are intended to help protect RFTA’s passengers, as well as its frontline employees who are faced with tough choices as they balance work with their family priorities, including caring for children who are home from area schools,” the release says.

