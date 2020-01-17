RFTA to use Blake Avenue and Blake Gate as bus resting area beginning Tuesday

The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority has been able to use a commercial parking lot in south Glenwood Springs to accommodate mandatory breaks for its bus drivers.

However, on Jan. 15, RFTA said it was informed that this long-time practice must end by midnight on Jan. 21.

According to a news release issued Friday, the city of Glenwood Springs has identified the north side of the Blake Gate, directly behind the park-and-ride lot, as the only emergency parking spaces that could accommodate RFTA drivers and buses.

The Blake Gate will remain closed to the public during this time, but RFTA drivers will have access to open and close it to allow buses to pass through.

The move will also impact parking for residents in the area as well as individuals that utilize RFTA, according to the release.

The Glenwood Springs Police Department will begin parking enforcement on Saturday to ensure that buses can access the area. Buses will stage there during driver breaks beginning Tuesday.

The portion of Blake Avenue that will be used by RFTA is not currently used as a roadway and should not impact traffic along that stretch of Blake.

According to the release, there is no estimated timeframe for how long RFTA will need to use the area for bus parking.

Blake Avenue, at Blake Gate, could see up to three buses parked there at any given time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily

“We understand this situation is not ideal for many of our riders, and we thank everyone for their patience as we work to determine a long-term solution,” Dan Blankenship, RFTA CEO, said in the release.

Riders are encouraged to park at and use the West Glenwood Park and Ride on Wulfsohn Road as an alternative.

“We recognize the positive impact RFTA has on this community and appreciate the patience and understanding of our residents as we work through this urgent situation,” Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said in the release.