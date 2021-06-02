Ribbon cutting at Grand Hogback Trails slated for Saturday

Gumption Trailworks owner and avid mountain biker Aaron Mattix rides a portion of the Grand Hogback trail that he recently created.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

After finishing the first 6 miles of a project that’s set to create a total of 18 miles of newly developed bike trails, a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Grand Hogback Trails is slated for Saturday morning.

The ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the newly renovated Rifle Arch trailhead parking lot, about 9 miles north of Rifle on Colorado Highway 13.

“(Rifle Area Mountain Bike Organization) board members along with Gumption Trailworks will be discussing the current state of our brand new trails, future plans for more trail development, along with giving thanks to all of our supporters and volunteers,” RAMBO Vice President Alison Birkenfeld said in an email.