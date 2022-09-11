Ribbon-cutting event planned Wednesday for new Ameresco solar energy project on CMC Spring Valley campus
One of the Western Slope’s largest solar power generation stations and battery energy storage project is gearing up to flip the switch this fall on the grounds of Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus east of Glenwood Springs.
Representatives from renewable energy company Ameresco are set to join with Holy Cross Energy (HCE) and CMC officials for a ribbon-cutting event from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the Ascent Center on the Spring Valley campus, 3000 County Road 114.
The event will conclude with vehicle tours of the solar and storage site located on CMC land near the campus, a CMC news release states.
According to the release, the project is a result of HCE members’ requests and CMC’s commitment for more local renewable energy options. The solar array will also help CMC move closer to its goal to be carbon neutral by 2050 and HCE’s goal to provide carbon-free energy to its members by 2030.
The project was developed by Ameresco and constructed by Sunsense Solar, a local solar contractor based in Carbondale.
“The project is massive in scope, made of 13,500 solar modules,” the release states. “Sixty-eight battery stacks are housed in four on-site containers, which will send electricity directly to HCE’s distribution system. The project is currently about 95% complete and will become commercially operational this fall.”
The Wednesday event is free and open to the public. RSVP is requested at coloradmtn.me/3PCNpzs.
