Hostettler barely takes over lead in unofficial Rifle City Council election results

The second batch of unofficial results for the Rifle City Council election show Clint Hostettler, Jonathan Rice and Alicia Gresley still leading in the polls, Hostettler with four more votes than Rice.

As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Hostettler has secured 15.38% (810) of the votes, with Rice following at 15.30% (806) and Gresley with 13.55% (714), respectively. Candidate Scott Marsh is still in fourth place at 13.04% (687) of the vote, with Candidate Michael Clancy in fifth at 12.24% (645).

“The people in Rifle work hard and they expect their leaders to do the same,” Gresley said. “I’m ready for another four years, if I’m elected, and I want to thank the other candidates. Having eight candidates really shows the community is stepping up. We’re proud of our city and proud of our people and ready to get things done.”

Councilor Clint Hostettler is running for re-election in November for Rifle City Council, for his second term. Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

Five Rifle City Council seats are up, four with the usual four-year terms and the fifth seat is a two-year term, on the ballot for this year’s city municipal election. Five of the eight candidates will ultimately walk away with a council seat, the fifth winner to hold the two-year term seat.

Garfield County is still counting ballots and are providing the latest results for election night according to the secretary of state website . The county still has more ballots to count and will provide updates throughout Tuesday night.

Jonathan Rice is one of the eight candidates running for Rifle City Council in November, 2025. Courtesy/Jonathan Rice

Garfield County Clerk and Recorder Jackie Harmon told the Post Independent that unofficial results will be updated Wednesday afternoon. Official results are scheduled to be posted Nov. 24.