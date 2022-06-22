Rifle adding inclusive playground equipment to Centennial Park

Workers install a new inclusive playground swing at Centennial Park.

Rifle is adding an inclusive “We-Go-Swing” to Centennial Park, a city news release states.

“The swing allows individuals of all abilities to play together,” the release states. “The innovative equipment can be used by multiple people at the same time and doesn’t require transfer from a mobility device or additional assistance from caregivers, thus encouraging independence.”

The swing will be fully operational at the end of next week, and people are encouraged to come down to Centennial Park and check it out, the release states. City staff will have a formal dedication and ribbon cutting after the Fourth of July weekend.

Adding inclusive equipment was a longtime goal of Rifle Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Austin Rickstrew. After much research, Rickstrew decided the We-Go-Swing was the best fit for Rifle.

According to Rifle Parks and Recreation Director Tom Whitmore, the swing is going to be a great addition to the park, and people were excited even before construction began.

“Austin recognized a gap in what we had and what we needed,” Whitmore said in the release. “We really appreciate his hard work in bringing this to fruition.”

Rickstrew volunteered for many years with the Riding Institute for Disabled Equestrians (RIDE) in Silt, which helped inspire his desire to add more opportunities for people of differing abilities.

“I looked at our own equipment and realized that we needed to be at the forefront of making change,” Rickstrew said in the release. “I am excited for the area and the region since this swing has great developmental benefits.”

