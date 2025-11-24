Rifle adopts 2026 budget, recognizes outgoing mayor and councilor

The Rifle City Council on Wednesday adopted the 2026 budget, approved the purchase of a new fleet maintenance vehicle, opting out of state mandates for electric vehicles, recognized Corporal Kyle Green’s promotion to sergeant, and said goodbye to Mayor Sean Strode and councilor Joe Carpenter.

Sgt. Kyle Green pinning

Corporal Kyle Green was promoted from sergeant, pinned by his wife, Sierra, and accompanied by his two children and his K9 partner, Apollo.

Chief Debra Funston also handed Sierra Green a bouquet of flowers, saying this is something new they’d like to start doing.

“It’s just really important for everybody to understand, I always get a little teary about this, it’s our families and friends and people that support us that allow all of these law enforcement officers to go out and do their job,” Funston said. “Sometimes it’s a very scary, hairy job out there and we always have people to come home to, that support us, so we wanted to make sure that we recognized our family.”

2026 Budget

City Manager Patrick Waller and Financial Director Scott Rust presented Rifle’s 2026 budget. Rifle prioritizes debt service requirements, maintaining service levels like day-to-day operations, necessary capital projects, and “nice-to-have” projects.

Waller and Rust emphasized the city’s conservative budget approach, while also noting in their presentation how taxpayer dollars will be spent.

Projects include Park and Ride construction, the Penwell project, Birch Park construction, and vehicles for various departments like the Rifle Police Department, and a snowplow.

“The reserves the city has are in a strong place financially,” Waller said. “That’s a compliment to past councils, past staff who have been fiscally responsible.”

The total budget comes out to around $60 million and capital spending will be around $27 million.

New maintenance truck

The Public Works Department applied for a new truck not originally budgeted for 2026. However, the Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District mini grant Rifle acquired had around $41,000 left over after use.

Rifle decided to spend it on a much needed truck for the Public Works crew, a new F350 SRW 4×4 Reg Cab XL for around $44,000.

State mandates on electric vehicles

Rifle previously discussed whether or not they would adopt state mandates on electric vehicles, HB 24-1173. Discussion included three options, which is to adopt the mandates, adopt part of them, or not adopt any of them.

“City staff is already meeting or exceeding the timelines to run these permits through,” said Planning Director Zach Higgens. “We’ve had a couple of these EV charging stations already come into the city and they’ve gone through these processes in under eight weeks without a specialized code, so I don’t know why we would need an additional code to make it the same or maybe even take longer.”

Councilor Joe Carpenter and Mayor Sean Strode depart

Wednesday was the last day for Mayor Sean Strode and councilor Joe Carpenter, who are both not seeking reelection..

“I thought it was fitting that you two served together because you didn’t always agree on everything,” Waller said. “But you do summarize what makes this council really work and the history and culture that I think has been created through that…they didn’t always agree, but they almost always listened to each other and almost always kept their sense of humor.”

Strode and Carpenter received awards for their service, each serving at least eight years on city council.

Carpenter told a story about his first council meeting.

“I don’t know if Sean remembers this or not, but the first council meeting we went to, we went in there for dinner and then for the workshop, and I was listening to everything and trying to absorb everything, and they finished up about five to seven,” Carpenter said. “I went out, got in my truck, and started to go home. The mayor had to send the city clerk after me.”

Carpenter finished his last city council comment by saying he’d enjoyed the last eight years and that Strode had done a good job as mayor.

Strode thanked the staff at the city, the Rifle Police Department, and the other councilors, citing everyone’s great work ethic and how everyone there put people first.

“There’s two things I want to share that I’ve really learned, that I’m taking away from this experience,” Strode said. “One is that we can’t do this alone. We need each other…I think we’re stronger when we collaborate with people and we think about who our neighbors are and work with them. As a small municipality, it’s hard to do things just ourself, but as a team, I really think the sky’s the limit.”

“The second thing is…I thought I knew about respecting a person’s difference of opinion,” Strode continued. “I learned that it’s okay to have a difference of opinion if you take time to respect the other person’s perspective…it’s hard when you’re really passionate about something and you want something and someone completely disagrees with you…and I feel like I learned to genuinely respect other people’s opinions even when I didn’t agree, because I learned to respect where they’re coming from.”