Rifle affordable housing complex now accepting applications

Ground being broken for an upcoming affordable housing complex in Rifle.

Submitted / Habitat for Humanity

Applications are being accepted for an affordable housing complex being built in south Rifle.

In early March, nonprofit organization Habitat for Humanity of the Roaring Fork Valley broke ground to build 10 duplex townhomes and 10 additional family units. Eligible residents must make between 70-100% of Garfield County’s household Area Median Income.

Home prices for the Wapiti Commons project range between $170,000-$190,000 for condos, as well as $240,000-$290,000 for townhomes.

Habitat regional president Gail Schwartz said the aim is to occupy the Rifle affordable housing project with people who work in Rifle. If there are not enough applications from this specific target demographic, Habitat will accept applications from people in neighboring communities.

“We just felt it was appropriate to build homes that would be dedicated to the community,” Schwartz said. “The city, the hospital, the school district, CMC — that staff and those institutions were an important priority.”

Application documents can be accessed and printed through https://habitatroaringfork.org/pages/wapiti-become-a-homeowner or people can email CarolynM@HabitatRoaringFork.org .

In addition to online methods, people can access application documents at ReStore at 53 Calaway Court, Glenwood Springs, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Application packets are also available at Habitat’s Rifle office at 707 Wapiti Court. The office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday or by appointment. If the office is closed, packets are available on a table outside of the office door.

Application documents can be returned to these respective locations or by mail.

The deadline for applications is April 21.

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@citizentelegram.com .