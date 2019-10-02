Rifle area briefs: Middle Mamm Fire, Highland Trail work, and bank robbery update

Fire fighters manage the Middle Mamm Fire last weekend south of Rifle.



Middle Mamm Fire Update

Crews on the Middle Mamm fire continue to work on the fire south of Rifle.

With high winds last weekend crews strengthened contingency actions to protect private property and associated infrastructure ahead of the blustery conditions in western Garfield County.

Local air resources dropped water buckets on areas of heat, and in other areas ignitions were used to remove receptive fuels in advance of winds.

Active fire is still present within the fire perimeter and smoke is still visible from Interstate 70.

The Middle Mamm fire is currently 290 acres.

Highland Trail Work

This Saturday Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers is hosting their last 2019 season project.

RFOV will host the last public project for the season on October 5th in Rifle. Partnering up with the City of Rifle and RAMBO, volunteers will expand Rifle’s trail system to build a new hiking and mountain biking single-track at Highlands Trail. No prior trail experience is required, RFOV provides the leadership and tools, as well as dinner and drinks. To sign up, visit rfov.org

Bank Robbery Update

Last Friday the suspect in the Sept. 24 robbery of the Bank of Colorado was arrested in the Denver Metro area.

Rudy Cardenas was arrested by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, for committing the Rifle robbery along with the robbery of a Bank of Colorado branch in Craig.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the Craig Police Department, West Jordan, Utah Police Department, the Grand Junction Police Department, and the Colorado Information Analysis Center and the FBI assisted the Rifle Police with the investigation.