Rifle baseball trounces Basalt 11-1





Rifle baseball has gotten off to an above .500 start so far this season.

Hosting Basalt on Thursday, the Bears nabbed their second consecutive win by bashing the Longhorns 11-1.

Along the way, Rifle pitchers struck out 14 batters in six innings while the Bears’ offense collected 11 stolen bases.

Top individual performances included three runs batted in and a stolen base by Austin Bowlan. The Rifle junior also collected six strikeouts on the mound.

Adding to the mix, teammate Logan Gross collected four stolen bases and two runs batted in. Meanwhile, the Bears’ Gavin Peterson also struck out six batters while pitching.

It was the 300th coaching win for longtime Bears baseball coach Troy Phillips.

Next up, the 2-1 Bears travel to Elizabeth to take on the 3-3 Cardinals at 11 a.m. Saturday.