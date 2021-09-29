 Rifle bests Moffat County 8-0 | PostIndependent.com
Moffat County’s Edgar Hernandez plays a header against Rifle on Tuesday in Craig.
Andy Bockelman / Craig Press

Rifle boys soccer headed up to Craig to take on Moffat County Tuesday. A lopsided affair, the Bears crushed the Bulldogs 8-0.

The Bears are now 4-5 on the season. They stand in sixth place in the 3A/4A Western Slope League.

Rifle’s Daniel Carreon boots a ball toward the Moffat County goaltender.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

