Rifle celebrates 120 years of incorporation with Third Thursday on Third Street

Rifle will celebrate 120 years of incorporation this week during the third Third Thursday on Third Street event.

The celebration, set for Thursday evening, will highlight Founder’s Day with expanded vendors, food and live music.

Two Forks food truck will be on Third Street with a rotating menu that includes crispy chicken, Cubano, beef and bleu, and chopped Italian sandwiches.

Entertainment will feature the Queen Bees Band on the intersection stage, while the Ute Theater hosts its opening performance of Dance Aspen.

Vendors include Elemental Wellness Shop, Jordyn Ann Designs, Kellie’s Beadables, Ravenwolf Arts & Design, Monkey Spur Arts, Tencent Designs, Flame Lily Work, Kit’s Custom Crafts and Journey Home Animal Shelter.

The Moose Lodge will serve hamburgers and hot dogs, and face painting will be available for families.

Traffic will be rerouted from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Railroad Avenue and Third Street to accommodate the event.

The city invites the community to come together to mark 120 years of Rifle with live music, food and celebration.

If you go… What: Third Third Thursday on Third Street When: 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 21. Where: Intersection of Railroad Avenue and Third Street Cost: None

