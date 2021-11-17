Rifle chili cook-off gets spicy with over 600 attendees
Rifle’s 42nd-annual chili cook-off lured more than 600 guests to the Garfield County Fairgrounds on Oct. 22, a Monday news release states.
The contest, originally established more than 40 years ago to give visiting hunters a taste of the Rifle area, had chili connoisseurs and foodies compete head-to-head in eight categories.
Highlighting the finest cooking and eating skills, categories included people’s choice, showmanship, red chili, green chili, guacamole, salsa and dessert. Those brave enough to put their palates to the test also competed in a jalapeño eating contest.
Winning the 2021 people’s choice award was the Colorado River Firefighters Association. The Western Garfield County Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the event, said this category will now be recognized on a perpetual trophy created by Mountain Pest Control as well as the chamber.
For information on 2022 Chili Cook-off sponsorships, contact the chamber at 970-625-2085.
People’s choice
Colorado River Firefighters Association
Showmanship
1st: DC Heating & Cooling
2nd: Confetti’s
Red chili
1st: A to B Movers
2nd: Mountain Pest Control
Green chili
1st: Academy Mortgage
2nd: Mountain Pest Control
Guacamole
1st: Bank of Colorado
2nd: DC Heating & Cooling
Salsa
1st: DC Heating & Cooling
2nd: ANB Bank
Dessert
1st: Colorado River Firefighters Association
2nd: Integrated Mountain Properties LLC
Jalapeno eating contest
Jose Luis Robles
