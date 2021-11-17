 Rifle chili cook-off gets spicy with over 600 attendees | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Rifle chili cook-off gets spicy with over 600 attendees

News News |

A chili cookoff attendee dressed as a chili.
Submitted / Debbie Patrick

Rifle’s 42nd-annual chili cook-off lured more than 600 guests to the Garfield County Fairgrounds on Oct. 22, a Monday news release states.

The contest, originally established more than 40 years ago to give visiting hunters a taste of the Rifle area, had chili connoisseurs and foodies compete head-to-head in eight categories.

Highlighting the finest cooking and eating skills, categories included people’s choice, showmanship, red chili, green chili, guacamole, salsa and dessert. Those brave enough to put their palates to the test also competed in a jalapeño eating contest.

Winning the 2021 people’s choice award was the Colorado River Firefighters Association. The Western Garfield County Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the event, said this category will now be recognized on a perpetual trophy created by Mountain Pest Control as well as the chamber.

For information on 2022 Chili Cook-off sponsorships, contact the chamber at 970-625-2085.

People’s choice

Colorado River Firefighters Association

Showmanship

1st: DC Heating & Cooling

2nd: Confetti’s

Red chili

1st: A to B Movers

2nd: Mountain Pest Control

Green chili

1st: Academy Mortgage

2nd: Mountain Pest Control

Guacamole

1st: Bank of Colorado

2nd: DC Heating & Cooling

Salsa

1st: DC Heating & Cooling

2nd: ANB Bank

Dessert

1st: Colorado River Firefighters Association

2nd: Integrated Mountain Properties LLC

Jalapeno eating contest

Jose Luis Robles

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more