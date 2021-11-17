Rifle chili cook-off gets spicy with over 600 attendees

A chili cookoff attendee dressed as a chili.

Submitted / Debbie Patrick

Rifle’s 42nd-annual chili cook-off lured more than 600 guests to the Garfield County Fairgrounds on Oct. 22, a Monday news release states.

The contest, originally established more than 40 years ago to give visiting hunters a taste of the Rifle area, had chili connoisseurs and foodies compete head-to-head in eight categories.

Highlighting the finest cooking and eating skills, categories included people’s choice, showmanship, red chili, green chili, guacamole, salsa and dessert. Those brave enough to put their palates to the test also competed in a jalapeño eating contest.

Winning the 2021 people’s choice award was the Colorado River Firefighters Association. The Western Garfield County Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the event, said this category will now be recognized on a perpetual trophy created by Mountain Pest Control as well as the chamber.

For information on 2022 Chili Cook-off sponsorships, contact the chamber at 970-625-2085.