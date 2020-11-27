Rifle City Council approves Centennial Bridge rehab project nearly $834,000 under budget

Blurred coffee shop interior to use as background or template



Needing several repairs, $1.7 million was originally budgeted by the city of Rifle to fully replace the Centennial Parkway Bridge, a section of U.S. Highway 6 that crosses Rifle Creek just north of the Colorado River.

According to city civil engineer Craig Spaulding, however, after conducting a planning level engineering analysis with Glenwood Springs engineering firm SGM, the bridge warranted rehabilitation rather than an entire replacement procedure.

Rifle City Council on Nov. 18 approved a $866,000 bid submitted by KSK, LLC in Grand Junction to provide replacement services. The project, scheduled to begin in early December and end in spring 2021, comes at precisely $834,000 under budget.

“It will be a closure,” Spaulding said of the upcoming project. “So, the cost to traffic control will basically be the signs being up and their maintenance.”

The analysis determined that the concrete deck of the Centennial Parkway Bridge required replacement. It also found that Rifle Creek needed to be realigned so as to better protect against sediment buildup surrounding the bridge abutments.

The project should extend the bridge’s life by about 35 years, according to public works director Brian Prunty.

The funds were provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation through their Devolution Study. The study first emerged in 2010, when the state began working with Metro Planning Organizations to determine which highways needed to be removed from the state highway system.

Spaulding said the city received five total bids for the project from local and Front Range construction contractors. He said KSK was picked not only for submitting the lowest bid but providing bid schedule rates that were “locked in.”

“So, if there’s a change order for an ‘unforeseen,’ there would be a change order with any of (subcontractors),” he said.

In other words, because the rates are already locked in, the cost rates for any ensuing change orders – which are prevalent in these types of projects, Spaulding noted – will be less.

Councilor Ed Green asked if there’s any need for formal verification of the proposed bid schedule.

“We were comfortable enough in our conversation with them that we felt that they were thoughtful on what they were actually bidding,” said Prunty. “… And they demonstrated their ability to do this sort of work.”

Prunty also spoke to the funds of the project.

“The idea was, when we took possession of those segments of roadway, (they) pay a specific amount,” he said. “And the amount was basically based a lot on the replacement of the bridge.”

Whether or not the girders need to be fully replaced is the most likely unforeseen cost.

“Once (KSK’s) able to move the complete concrete deck, we’ll get a much better concept of where those girders are at,” Prunty said. “But we have reason to believe that what’s been submitted is going to be adequate to refurbish those girders.”

Councilor Sean Strode praised the transparency of the bid process.

“I think that’s really important for the citizens to see,” he said. “This is a lot of money, but to really see that we’re trying to make the best choices, which I’m sure is a lot of work, it’s not unnoticed. It’s really appreciated.”

rerku@postindependent.com