Rifle City Council approves security upgrades, new tractor, and land sale

Rifle City Council on April 2 approved several purchases and agreements aimed at improving city infrastructure and operations.

Council approved the purchase of new network equipment and access control hardware to enhance security at several city buildings. The existing wireless access points have become outdated in terms of speed, connectivity and security. The nearly $70,000 upgrade will replace select switches and all current access points.

The city will also replace electronic door locks that require keycards for access. One building that will receive the new hardware is the Rifle Senior Center. The upgraded system allows for lost or stolen keycards to be deactivated instead of rekeying the entire building. The cost of the door hardware is estimated at $40,500.

Xcel Energy requested an easement from the city for the construction of a 115-kilovolt transmission line. The company is offering about $57,000 for the expanded easement, which will increase from 30 feet to 75 feet following reviews and refinements dating back to 2021.

City staff said the project will have minimal impact on Rifle and will benefit residents by replacing outdated infrastructure. The transmission line will run from De Beque to Glenwood Springs, offering broader regional improvements.

The Parks and Recreation Department purchased a new Ventrac 4520P compact tractor for about $41,000 to replace a John Deere 1145 mower from 1993.

“That is impressive,” Mayor Sean Strode said of the 32-year-old mower’s longevity.

Council also approved annual updates for the Ute Theater and Events Center. Staff information was updated with the state, and the facility’s liquor license premises were modified ahead of the upcoming summer event season.

The city also accepted a $325,000 offer from Brown’s Family Holdings LLC for the Dogwood property, formerly the site of Rifle’s old water treatment plant.