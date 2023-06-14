Rifle City Council confronts rising construction costs amid infrastructure updates

A construction crew works on West Second Street in Rifle in 2022.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

With two major infrastructure projects on its radar, Rifle City Council members were informed by City Engineer Craig Spaulding last week that just one contractor — Martinez Western Constructors — submitted a bid for both projects. One of them came in 89% higher than the engineer’s estimate.

Each project passed — but not unanimously. The city currently looks to make improvements to the intersection of Fifth Street and Railroad Avenue. This includes putting in new street lights and traffic signals. But after learning the signal alone came in just about $100,000 over the estimate, council member Clint Hostettler voted against the $891,000 project.

“It’s definitely higher than what we would like,” Spaulding said. “It would be excellent if we had three bids.”

This planned improvement is nothing new as it was originally part of 2021’s Downtown Rehabilitation Project. But the city nixed it to help reduce costs from the overall rehab project.

Set to revamp sidewalks, curbs and ramps while replacing the traffic signals, the city looks to defray costs using a $250,000 grant through the Colorado Department of Transportation and another $250,000 it already budgeted for 2024. Meanwhile, the city will use $200,000 from its Urban Renewal Authority fund while it will also take $191,608 from its Street Improvement Fund to cover extra costs.

“This project is a traffic signal, which is in need of replacement both because of its age, and also the location of the masts are right in the middle of the sidewalk,” Spaulding said. “It’s a huge ADA improvement, the landscaping matches the downtown project.

“It’s a really great project that is really needed.”

Spaulding said since the project came in 89% higher than the engineer’s estimate, he negotiated with Martinez Western to cut at least $133,000 — 13% — from the original asking price.

“The cost of the actual signals have just skyrocketed,” Spaulding said, adding that they are almost 10 times higher than previous projects, like when the city put in new signals at Centennial Parkway.

Spaulding said the city likely won’t see the project start until the signals are received, which could be as late as October or November.

PROJECT TWO

The other major project to receive just one bid — also from Martinez Western — is a plan to fix a faulty waterline that stretches underneath the Colorado Highway 13 bridge.

Spaulding said the city discovered a leak in the line early this year, forcing the city to shut it off and fall back on using a redundant line, which is older. This line connects to all of south Rifle’s industrial, commercial and residential neighborhoods, which makes it imperative to fix sooner than later.

“They’re very important to our system,” Spaulding said.

The faulty line requires new concrete restraints to keep any horizontal bends of the line in place. Spaulding said restraints for the line, built around 2017, were not originally put in by the contractor. This likely caused the line to leak.

“The engineer thought it would do the job,” Hostettler said. “It does not do the job.”

City council unanimously approved the $147,807 project, which will come from water improvement funds originally set aside for the city’s upcoming Park and Ride project. The city also discussed potentially having the contractor who originally put the line in place in 2017 provide cost-sharing for the new line.

Spaulding said the project could start as soon as a couple months, with minimal effect on traffic.

“I just think that we need to make it clear to whoever we’re hiring for design that when you say critical, that it needs to be critical from now on,” Hostettler said.

BUT WAIT — THERE’S MORE

Though it hasn’t been opened for bidding yet, the city unanimously approved allowing City Manager Tommy Klein to sign off on all expenditures for a major CDOT grant geared toward the city’s upcoming Gateway Improvement project, estimated to cost $3.8 million.

The grant is for $1.8 million and joins almost a handful of other grants the city looks to use for this project, set to put in new traffic lights at the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Whiteriver Avenue. According to Klein, the city is using $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds as well as $500,000 in Federal Mineral Lease District and $500,000 in Colorado Department of Local Affairs funds.

By having this many grants in support, Spaulding said the city was able to increase the scope of the project, such as installing sidewalks at Whiteriver and East avenues.

“We were very successful on the grants and very fortunate and thankful for those,” Spaulding said.

The big trick with this project is that the city can only open the bidding process late in construction season. With many contractors already having mapped out their fall projects, Spaulding worries it could dissuade bids from coming in at the right time.

“It’s up in the air more than I’d like it to be,” he said. “We’ll do everything we can but it’s a valid concern.”