Rifle City Council election recount could occur as soon as Nov. 23





With Rifle City Council’s election race proving too close to call Nov. 2, the Garfield County Clerk’s Office expects an automatic recount later this month.

On Wednesday, Garfield County Clerk Jean Alberico said the county hopes to schedule the recount for Nov. 23. It could occur as late as the first week of December.

The most recent polls show the following preliminary results for the Rifle City Council race:

• First place: Clint Hostettler, 985 votes

• Second place: Joe Carpenter, 969 votes

• Third place: Sean Strode, 735 votes

• Fourth place: Alicia Gresley, 650 votes

• Fifth place: Chris Bornholdt, 649 votes

• Sixth place: Derek Davis, 642 votes

• Seventh place: Tamara Degler, 600 votes

• Eighth place: Bud Demicell, 539 votes

The top four spots win a full four-year term on Rifle City Council, while the fifth and final spot wins a two-year term. An automatic recount occurs when candidates are within less than .5% of each other, Alberico said.

Right now the county is waiting to process about 40 ballots — of which, a handful still need to be counted for the Rifle City Council race, Alberico said. Some of the reasons why the ballots have not yet been processed are voters being sent ballots while they’re out of town, signature errors, delays in mailing and more.

Alberico said all 64 Colorado counties are slated to implement by Monday a risk-limiting audit to ensure ballots were tallied accurately.

A local recount could be delayed, however, if Secretary of State Jena Griswold does not give the green light for a recount after canvassing is finished, Alberico said.

This year’s off-year election shows a slight increase in voter turnout, Alberico said. “There’s a lot of growth in the valley,” she said. So far, the clerk’s office has seen a 40.1% turnout for Garfield County voters. Out of 37,512 total registered voters, 15,300 ballots were cast. In 2019, voter turnout for the county’s off-year election was 38.2%. Of the total 37,342 total registered voters then, 14,263 ballots were cast. In 2017, voter turnout for the county’s off-year election was 36.51%. Of the total 32,611 registered voters then, 11,905 ballots were cast.

